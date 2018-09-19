Bulldogs Welcome Beavers in Battle of Unbeatens

Both teams come into the game ranked among the best in the country in offensive scoring.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is now 3–0 on the season heading into their upcoming game against Bemidji state, who is also currently undefeated.

Head coach Curt Wiese anticipates that both sides will be pushed to their limits this Saturday and that the game will be a true testament to just how good this Bulldog team is.

“Facing a team like Bemidji, we have a lot of respect for their staff and their program. We’re all recruiting the same kids so the majority of the kids on that roster, they’ve been on our campus. We know them and we’ve seen them. It’s a fun opponent. Of any team that we play, Bemidji State will play to the whistle as well as any team we play. It’s a face-paced, hard-nosed football team,” Wiese said.

Kickoff on Saturday at Malosky Stadium is set for 6 o’clock.