Free Medicare Advice Offered This Evening in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – With 62 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, and more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 every single day, there is significant interest in Medicare health coverage.

Unfortunately, there’s also tremendous confusion.

According to UnitedHealthcare, roughly 39 percent of Medicare beneficiaries say they have a “fair” or “poor” understanding of Medicare, and two in five beneficiaries describes Medicare as “confusing”.

The week of September 15 is National Medicare Education Week. This comes on the heels of Medicare Annual Enrollment October 15 – December 7.

UnitedHealthcare is hosting a free, educational event in Duluth designed to help equip seniors, Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers with the knowledge they need to make informed, confident decisions about their Medicare coverage.

Folks will have the chance to speak with UnitedHealthcare’s Jake Roberts Wednesday evening starting at 5:00 at Clyde Iron Works, 2020 West Michigan Street in Duluth.

