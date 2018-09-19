Get Ready for the Head of the Lakes Chilli Cook-Off

DULUTH, Minn.- It comes once a year and just when the chilly weather starts to set in, the Head of The Lakes Chilli Cook-Off is here.

The 27th annual Head of The Lakes Chilli Cook-Off starts Thursday, Sept. 20th at the DECC from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This savory event commemorates United Way’s Giving Campaign. United Way partners with local non–profits asking communities to invest in themselves.

“This is where we’re asking people to engage a little bit if you will, reach out to us, let us know if there’s something we can provide,” United Way coordinator Rory Strange.

United Way helps people in the community find health services, housing options, financial stability, and much more.

If you need assistance you can call 211 or visit Head of the Lakes United Way.