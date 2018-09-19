#GOTW Preview: Duluth East vs Duluth Denfeld

The Hunters and Greyhounds prepare for their biggest game of the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the game this town looks forward to year in and year out. Duluth East verses Duluth Denfeld.

“It’s Denfeld so it’s THE game. It’s the game that is circled on the calendar from the beginning of the year. A lot of familiarity. These guys have grown up together, grown up competing against each other and there’s a little extra jump in the step in practice this week getting ready to play Denfeld,” said head coach Joe Hietala.

While Duluth East has come out on top in years past, they know Denfeld is a much stronger program this year.

“We’ve been watching them on film all week. They’re tough. They come to play. I guess they haven’t scored a lot of points in the past couple weeks but they play hard. They play tough, backs run hard, everything,” said wide receiver Collin Peterson.

As tough as the Hunters play the Greyhounds know what they need to do to get the win.

“There’s going to be a lot of people there. It’s going to be packed at PSS. So I think being physical and just tougher than them every single play. If we can do that and try and take the crowd it should work,” said tight end Anthony Provinzino.

Across town the maroon and gold were greeted by one of the greats to hype them up for the game of the season.

“Coach Heikkinen is a legend and he’s somebody that is respected by everybody of every generation. He’s the kind of man who would come and give his time because he loves Denfled football. To have a guy like that still around, a treasure like that, we’ll take him here every day we can get him,” said head coach Frank Huie.

The Hunters are well aware that Friday night’s game will be a true test for their defense as East has an explosive offense.

“We know that their offense is their key point and out defense is our key point. It’s going to be head to head and we’ve got to stop them. We’ve got to play better football than them,” said running back Dominic Klass.

“They’re very talented and they have a lot of athletes out on the edge and so we’re going to have to make sure we don’t make silly mistakes. We have to contain their speed. The other thing is they’ve got confidence. They’ve been beating schools up here now that are schools they can play with. So they’re starting to gain confidence with their schedule,” said Huie.

This rivalry is a tale old as time, battling each other year after year. But Denfeld has plans to change the ending from previous seasons.

“We’ve been playing them every single year since I was in elementary school. I recognize all of the faces I’ve been playing against and every year it’s been a good game. Hopefully this year it’s the same just we come out on top,” said offensive lineman Erik Nelson.

The showdown will be Friday at Denfeld’s Public Schools Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.