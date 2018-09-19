How to Help the Second Harvest Food Bank

Do you know the difference between food banks and food shelves?

DULUTH, Minn.- September is Hunger Action Month and the Second Harvest Food Bank is opening its doors highlighting how you can help.

Fun fact food banks and food shelves are different. We’re taking a look inside the Second Harvest Food Bank which distributes food to local non–profit programs. Second Harvest is the only food bank in the region which serves food shelves, food kitchens, and shelters in areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Annually they serve about 44,000 people in the region.

“Everybody has a part in making sure that our neighbors are fed, so it’s really our opportunity to make sure to ask and hopefully get engagement,” Second Harvest Food Bank executive director Shaye Moris said.

Each year the food bank distributes around 5.8 million pounds of food and quite a bit goes into the process. Nearly 20 people took a tour to see what goes into running a food bank on Wednesday. The Second Harvest Food Bank hosts sessions like this multiple times a year to help drum up support for their program.

If you want to help out volunteer, donate food, or even get on social media and spread awareness. For more information visit the Second Harvest Food Bank.