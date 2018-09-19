Stella Maris Academy Receives Million Dollar Gift from Duluth Native

The mission at Stella Maris Academy is to teach students to lead, love and serve.

DULUTH, Minn. -The staff at Stella Maris Academy say this donation gives the school a stable financial base to grow future academic programs.

Ninety-one-year-old Lorraine Casshie is the million–dollar donor who died last July.

But in her will Lorraine desired for money to be given to the catholic schools in Duluth.

Staff from Stella Maris Academy at the Holy Rosary School tell us they have big plans for the donation.

“A very important part of our growth will be dependent on development, charitable giving by businesses and by faithful individuals in our community,” said Stella Maris Academy Board Treasurer Paul Fitzgerald. “This is really one of the major examples of this.”

Lorraine was a lifelong member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and was involved in its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a longtime banker of 32 years, at what’s now called Wells Fargo.

I’m told Lorraine did not have any children, but as you can see she truly valued children and their education.