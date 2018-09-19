Trial Begins for man Accused of Fatally Shooting a Rusk County Deputy

Nitek is Facing 31 Charges

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. – The trial has begun for a man accused of killing a former Hayward Police Officer in 2016.

Doug Nitek, 45, allegedly shot Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze on October 29, 2016 while Glaze was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint as Glaze approached the suspicious vehicle, which was parked in a field on Nitek’s property, Nitek allegedly shot at Glaze’s squad car sending one of the bullets through the squad car windshield.

Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Nitek is facing 31 charges which include first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Glaze joined the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department after he left the Hayward Police Department in 2015.