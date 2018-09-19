UMD Volleyball Return to Romano Gym

After months of renovations, the gym is now ready for practices and Friday night's home opener.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team have made their return to the newly renovated Romano Gym for a couple practices in the past week. Head coach Jim Boos says getting back has been a long time coming.

“It’s awesome to be back here and back into our routine. It allows the student-athletes to walk here from class versus having to get in the car and drive and worry about parking and that kind of stuff. It makes you really appreciate what you had and having it spruced up like it is now, it’s even better,” Boos said.

As for the aesthetics, the team loves the flashier look and can’t wait for the fans to pack the gym for the official home opener Friday night against Minnesota State-Moorhead.

“I think it looks great. We’re definitely noticing differences with the floor and the lighting. It’s a really fun and new environment to be in. We love when Romano gets packed. It’s a great environment to play in. It gets loud and we can tell that our fans are extremely passionate about watching us so we’re really excited to be back home,” junior Hanna Meyer said.

“It just gives you something to have pride about. As you look at the floor, you want to protect it. You want to make sure balls aren’t hitting it. It just gives you a different sense of ownership with what our home court really is now and we’re excited to be here,” said Boos.