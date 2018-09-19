UPDATE: Woman Fled From Shots at Wisconsin Business

Four People Have Been Shot

(AP/WISC)

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) – An employee at a Wisconsin business where a shooting took place says she ran for her life after hearing “really loud” shots.

Judy Lahmers is a business analyst at WTS Paradigm in the Madison suburb of Middleton. She says she didn’t know whether to run or hide when she heard shots about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She says she ran out of the building and hid behind a car.

Lahmers says she knows one co-worker was grazed by a shot but was OK. She didn’t know the extent of the shooting. Police haven’t released details but numerous ambulances are at the scene.

Lahmers says the shooting was “totally unexpected.” She said: “We’re all software people. We have a good group.”

Another company, Esker, is next door. Esker employee Gabe Geib says he heard a couple of shots but didn’t immediately know what it was. He says he then saw numerous people running away from the building in “full sprint.”

He says he and his colleagues were still huddled in their cafeteria, away from windows, more than an hour after the shooting.

A city official says four people have been shot, but none fatally, during shooting at the software company.

The suspected shooter was also critically injured during the late-morning shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton, City Administrator Mike Davis said. He said police have lifted a lockdown but did not immediately have additional information.

A spokeswoman at University Hospital said the hospital has accepted four patients from the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately available.