Veterans Say Thanks, Voice Opinions about VA

Town Hall Style Meeting Held at Twin Ports VA Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Veterans in Superior got a chance to say thank you and voice their concerns about the VA program at a town hall style meeting at the Twin Ports Outpatient VA Clinic today.

This is the 23rd monthly community meeting held since 2014. Where officials say their primary concern is hearing from the men and women who served.

“It’s always nice to hear stories,” said Minneapolis VA Public Affairs Officer, Ralph Heussner. “But the status quo is not good enough. We’ve really improved this clinic.”

The Minneapolis VA organized the meeting. They watch over the 13 clinics in the Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin area.

Next month’s meeting will take place at the clinic in Hayward.