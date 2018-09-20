2008 National Champion Bulldogs Return Home

The 2008 UMD Football team will be the guests of honor at Saturday's game against Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 2008 national championship football team will make their way back home for Saturday’s game against Bemidji State.

It’s been ten years since this team has been at Malosky stadium. Current head coach Curt Wiese served as the offensive coordinator for this returning group and he’s ready to welcome back his former players.

“You certainly remember the wins and having an opportunity to go to the national championship. For me, I remember the way that these guys have set the chemistry in our locker room for our program for really the last ten years. We’re very appreciative for what they did for our program. The seniors, the captains, the Tyler Yelks and Ted Schlafkes, Nate Baier, Jim Johnson, to see those guys back on campus and to have those guys out on the field with us, it’ll be a special thing. A lot of those guys haven’t had a chance to be on campus. A guy like Tyler Yelk, Ted Schlafke they’re coaching in college football so they haven’t had a chance to make a game. It’ll be a great opportunity, it’ll be good to see a lot of those guys. A lot of those guys have wives and kids and everything else that they’ll have an opportunity to have on the field as well now. It’ll be a good weekend. It’ll be good to see those guys,” said Wiese.