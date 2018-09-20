Duluth Folk School Welcomes New Coffee Roaster and Cafe to Open this Fall

Almanac Coffee is a part of the Duluth Folk School, set to open for business Fall 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another new business is making their debut in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

Almanac coffee will be West Duluth’s newest micro-roastery, just one of many businesses to live in the renovated Duluth Folk School.

Almanac’s specialty grade coffees will be distributed to local partners like Dovetail, the cafe also set to open in the folk school. Owner Russell Crawford says one of the things he’s most looking forward to is the educational opportunities Almanac will offer, like teaching people how coffee is roasted.

“To me, I roast coffee, and I drink coffee, and I brew coffee, but it’s a way to really connect with people. That’s what it’s all about is… coffee is an instrument to be able to build more relationships and build a stronger community whether it’s here locally or regionally.”

Once the historic building for the Minnesota Tea Company, the folk school’s Lincoln Park location has been an on-going project for two years. Almanac, Dovetail and the whole school are expecting to open for business by late October.