Flavors Explode at Annual Chili Cook-Off

DULUTH, Minn. – All types of chili were flowing at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for the 27th Annual Chili cook-off all to raise money for the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Hundreds of people showed up and ready to try all of the different flavors of chili.

Spicy or mild, you name it.

Teams compete to be voted the best chili.

Some guests come every year with a plan to make their way to all of the stations.

“The chili is always good. It never disappoints,” said Clarlie Prior. “It’s always just a fun way for everyone to come together and it’s going for a great cause.”

Twenty-four teams competed this year and Minnesota Power won the People’s Choice.

Here is a list of the winners:

Spicy Spirit (Best Booth Decorations)

Whole Foods Co-op

Professional Division

1st Place: Minnesota Power

2nd Place: Duluth Bethel

3rd Place: Essentia Health/Northern Lights Cafe

Amateur Division

1st Place: TIE: Arc Northland

Girl Scouts of MN and WI Lakes & Pines

2nd Place: Duluth East Food For Thought Restaurant

3rd Place: Valley Youth Center/Miller Roofing

Hottest-Yet-Edible: Valley Youth Center/Miller Roofing

Vegetarian: Girl Scouts of MN and WI Lakes & Pines

Most Unique: Duluth Bethel