Hawks’ Darian Gotz Commits to UMD Hockey

The Hermantown hockey standout won't be going too far to play college hockey.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown hockey defenseman Darian Gotz announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to playing college hockey at Minnesota Duluth.

The senior was a main part of the Hawks’ ninth straight trip to the state tournament this past season. Gotz played well at the Xcel Energy Center, earning a spot on the Class A All-Tournament team, along with teammate and fellow UMD commit Blake Biondi.

His brother Eric will be playing for Michigan Tech next season so there’s a very good chance that they will face each other down the road.