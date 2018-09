Huskies Sign GM Culver to Three-Year Extension

The team is coming off their most successful season to date.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies announced Thursday that general manager Greg Culver has been signed to a three–year extension.

Culver took over as GM at the end of the 2015 season. The team just wrapped up its most successful year in club history, advancing all the way to the Northwoods League championship game, culminating its most wins in team history.