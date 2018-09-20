Light It Up Marquee Fundraiser Hopes to Get West Theater Back on Track

Bob Boone says the redevelopment of the theater will build a sense of community.

DULUTH, Minn. – Work has been underway for years to restore the West Theater in Duluth, but after hitting a few snags the project is over budget.

A fundraiser was held to help get the project back on track.

Bob Boone of the Duluth Reader is sphere–heading the redevelopment project and he managed a movie theater years ago in Superior.

Right now the project is $40,000 over budget.

A Light it up Marquee fundraiser was held at Clyde Iron works Thursday to help with the costs.

It was a night filled with a silent auction, membership drive, music and food.

“We’re going to put on first run movies. we’re going to have a free matinee every Saturday morning for Valley Youth Center,” said Boone. “We’re going to hold national concerts. We’re going to make the downtown of west Duluth a place for people to go again.”

Boone says the plan is to begin working on the marquee in the next few days and have the theater open later this year.

Then there are plans to expand to the theater next door called the Alhambra.