Maurices Employees Lend a Helping Hand in the Community

They call it "Our Best Day Ever"

DULUTH, Minn.- Maurices employees are taking a break from the office on Thursday and rolling up their sleeves to work for the community.

They call it “Our Best Day Ever” the company spreads out in the city volunteering with more than 20 non–profits. We stopped by the care package assembly at the Maurices headquarters.

Workers are teaming up with Blue Star Mothers of America and sending boxes of supplies to local service men and women overseas. This year a woman who received a care package overseas is now helping to create them. Other employees cleaned up Lester Park, served food at the Damiano Soup Kitchen, and gathered school supplies.

“It’s really all about giving back, the community is really important to us and our value proposition and yeah it’s really important to us,” president/CEO Maurices George Goldforb said.

This is the 5th annual “Best Day Ever”.