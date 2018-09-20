Raleigh Academy Block Party Moved Fun Indoors

Annual Block Party Held in Celebration of National Award

DULUTH, Minn.- West Duluth kids were having a blast at Duluth Edison Raleigh Academy on Thursday.

The Academy hosted their annual block party, and the rain didn’t stop ’em, as they moved the party inside the school.

It was all run by teachers, volunteering their extra time outside of the school day. But they say it’s all worth it to see the kids and all their joy.

“This, all the fun and excitement that the kids are having,” said Kristin Regas, Dean of Students.

“You can just hear the laughter and you can just see the smiles across the room.”

Facepainting, a bounce house, and beanbags were among the activities to choose from, not to mention dancing.

The event kicked off the school year and promoted the school’s theme of “being safe, kind, and responsible.”