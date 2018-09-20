St. Scholastica Prepares for Home Opener Against Westminster

The Saints looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd.

DULUTH, Minn.- After being 1–1 on the road St. Scholastica is back in the Northland preparing for their home opener against Westminster. The Saints are expecting it to be a tough test.

“They have a really good quarterback. He can run it. He can throw it. We definitely have to minimize his impact on the game. They have some other really good skill guys. We’ll have to have a really good game fundamentally and then on defense we have to take advantage of some of their coverages and those types of things. I think we’ve got the guys to do it,” said head coach George Penree.

“We get all the little things right and we study film. We do everything we’re supposed to do at practice, I think it’ll come to game day and we’ll do fine,” said wide receiver Aaron Olson.

CSS is relying on their home crowd to help carry them through the game.

“There’s nothing like playing at home, that Duluth advantage. The weather up here is crazy all the time. You never know what you’re going to get. They’re driving long distances. They get here, we have all our saints fans, all the blue and gold everywhere and it’s just crazy. It’s a different vibe when you get to have breakfast here and go there and kick butt at your own place,” said defensive back Davon Bryant.

Kickoff is Saturday at 12 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.