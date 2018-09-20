U.S. Senate Candidate Newberger Visits Northland

Newberger is running against Senator Amy Klobuchar in the upcoming November election.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Minnesota Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Jim Newberger, stopped in the Northland Thursday.

The luncheon was in Hermantown at Real Closet Inc. Newberger tells us he’s a huge supporter of mines. During this visit, the candidate is touring Cirrus and welding facilities.

“Those jobs that are here are important, and it’s a priority that we protect jobs and that we enable these companies to be the economic engines that they are,” Newberger said.

