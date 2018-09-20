Urban Search and Rescue Team Coming to the Iron Range

Virginia Fire Department got a grant to pay for training and equipment for the team

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Fire Department has received a federal grant of more than $700,000 to get urban search and rescue training and equipment.

The group based in Virginia will be the only team with that training in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro area.

Urban search and rescue includes situations like building collapses, trench collapses, and confined space rescue.

“By receiving this training, we’re going to be improving the safety of our responders and also improving the public service for which we’re tasked with providing for the whole area,” said Erik Jonassen, Battalion Chief at the Virginia Fire Department.

The grant will also allow the fire department to buy new ropes, harnesses, and specialized equipment for the urban search and rescue team.