Virginia Chili Cook-off Raises Money for St. Michael’s Foundation

34 different chilis competed in three divisions for the title of best on the Iron Range

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The 9th Annual St. Michael’s Foundation Chili Cook-off was Thursday in Virginia.

The Miner’s Memorial Building was filled with hundreds of people tasting thirty-four different chilis made by cooks competing in three divisions for the title of “best on the Iron Range.”

“This is the range’s biggest gas because with all the chili and beans, of course tomorrow’s going to probably be a little bit fruitful,” said Renee Christianson, the St. Michael’s Foundation Coordinator.

The cook-off raises funds for the St. Michael’s Foundation.

This year, they’re hoping to purchase new dining room drapes and new bariatric lifts for the assisted living center.