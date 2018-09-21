Birds Flying High for Hawk Festival Weekend

The event serves as a showcase for one of the country's best places to watch the birds leave the area at Hawk Ridge.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Hawk Weekend Festival kicked off to celebrate fall bird migration.

The event serves as a showcase for one of the country’s best places to watch the birds leave the area at Hawk Ridge.

Events continue through Sunday and include programs such as field trips and even a dinner cruise.

“We’ve only been here about half an hour, so just seen a few birds, but it’s exciting to see them,” said Kathleen Etchison. “It’s nice to have people here that can point things out that you’re not aware of and show you different varieties of birds.”

The Hawk Festival Weekend runs until Sunday.