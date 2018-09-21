Changes to the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.- The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing up the course this year.

The Beargrease is one of the first sled dog races of the season and organizers tell us there’s typically not too much snow then which makes it hard on the mushers and dogs.

The full course used to be around 400 miles, this year it’s knocked down to 300. Other changes include the sled dogs, which is now a 12 dog hitch rather than 14. The race is still a qualifier for the Iditarod. It will start at Billy’s in Duluth and finish at the Grand Portage Casino.

“We’re excited about that it will change the course a little bit so some of these longtime Beargrease mushers are going to have a little different experience,” Beargrease spokesperson Monica Hendrickson said.

There may be no show on the ground just yet but this weekend is going to the sled dogs with the help of beer and bacon enthusiasts. The Beargrease Beer and Bacon Bash kicks-off the 2019 season on Saturday, at the South St. Louis County Fair Grounds. Beer and food vendors will be onsite, this fundraiser is also where racers sign–up for the winter event. Organizers tell us they believe even more mushers will race due to the course changes.