Coaches Corner: UMD Football

In this week's segment, we spoke with head coach Curt Wiese and wide receiver Jason Balts

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with UMD head coach Curt Wiese and wide receiver Jason Balts about their 3-0 start, the big win over St. Cloud State and having the 2008 team back on the field this weekend. The Bulldogs face Bemidji State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.