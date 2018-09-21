Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/21/18
Here's all the action from Friday night including wins for Denfeld, Hermantown and Northwestern.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Duluth East 6 Duluth Denfeld 19
Proctor 0 Hibbing 14
Virginia 26 Two Harbors 20 (2OT)
North Branch 18 Cloquet 14
Moose-Lake Willow River 22 Esko 14
Greenway Nashwauk Keewatin 44 International Falls 0
Grand Rapids 8 Hermantown 34
Little Fork Big Falls 26 Lake of the Woods 22
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hayward 16 Northwestern 43
Superior 26 Chippewa 7