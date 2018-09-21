Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/21/18

Here's all the action from Friday night including wins for Denfeld, Hermantown and Northwestern.

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Duluth East 6 Duluth Denfeld 19

Proctor 0 Hibbing 14

Virginia 26 Two Harbors 20 (2OT)

North Branch 18 Cloquet 14

Moose-Lake Willow River 22 Esko 14

Greenway Nashwauk Keewatin 44 International Falls 0

Grand Rapids 8 Hermantown 34

Little Fork Big Falls 26 Lake of the Woods 22

WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hayward 16 Northwestern 43

Superior 26 Chippewa 7