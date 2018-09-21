Gov. Mark Dayton to Hold Town Hall Meeting in Nashwauk

DULUTH, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton along with DNR Commissioner Tom Lanwehr and IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips will be holding a town hall meeting on Monday to discuss the Nashwauk mining and pellet plant project.

Gov. Dayton’s office announced on Thursday that Mesabi Metallics CEO will also participate in town hall meeting and will discuss the company’s plans for the project.

The meeting will also allow for area residents to ask questions about the project and provide their input.

“The State of Minnesota will continue to do everything possible to complete this project’s construction, begin its operations, and provide good new jobs for the Iron Range,” said Governor Dayton. “Lately, discussions have been infected by too much wrong information and false claims. That is why it is important to have this conversation and answer questions about the State’s ongoing efforts to help the project succeed.”