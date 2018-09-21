Hinckley Holds Ceremony on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Sept. 21 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

HINCKLEY, Minn.- Many times you don’t hear enough about prisoners of war (POW) or those men and women who are missing in action (MIA).

So they received some special recognition in Hinckley.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Sept. 21 National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Up until now it wasn’t recognized in the state of Minnesota.

Veterans, elected officials and several others gathered to honor and pay their respects to those men and women.

“We have the WWII, Vietnam War, 9/11, but we tend to overlook the POWs and MIAs and what they went through,” said Rep. Jason Rarick (MN-11B). “So this is really important that we continue to remember that there are still mia members and families who are wondering where they are.”

Lt. Col. Sue Behrens has been in the military for 18 years.

She currently serves as the commander of the 109th Air Medical Evacuation Squadron.

Behrens says she’s heard from many POWs and believes they should be honored whenever possible for the sacrifices they made.

“Let’s not forget the POWs and MIAs. when we say those words or that acronym, most people think of Vietnam,” said Behrens. “But the truth is there have been POWs and MIAs in every war, in every conflict.”

According to the Proclamation, there are more than 1,500 Minnesotan service members from the Korean, Vietnam and Cold war considered still missing, unaccounted for or are deep sea losses.