Irvin Expected to Move Tonight

The Move Will Take About Five Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – The William A. Irvin is expected to make its move tonight out of the Minnesota Slip as long as weather permits.

After multiple delays city officials say the move could happen by 8:00 p.m., but wind conditions could halt the move yet again.

Officials say wind speeds need to stay below six miles per hour for a safe move.

It will take about five hours to get the Irvin to Fraser Shipyards in Superior because every four seconds the Irvin moves one foot.

The 610 foot long ship had to remain in place while the seawall surrounding the DECC was repaired.