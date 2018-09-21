Morning Update 9-21-18 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Friday, September 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 Brett Scott, Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, Headlines, Local News, morning update, Viktoria Capek, weather, William A. Irvin FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Bentleyville Brings in New Attractions Saturday June 17, 2017, Evening Forecast Morning Update 5-18-18 Driven to Discover at the Minnesota State Fair