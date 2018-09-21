NEW Tai Chi Class Offered in the Twin Ports!

Find Your Inner Chi, Relieve Stress, Workout & Learn Self Defense In This Week's Active Adventures
Brittney Merlot,

DULUTH, Minn. — Active Adventures: Tai Chi

Join Lake Superior Tai Chi instructor Richard and his class as Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot tries out the ancient Chinese martial art practiced for both its defense training and its health benefits. Tai Chi requires very little space, no bending or stretching and no special clothing. It also does not require a particular level of fitness or coordination, anyone can do it!

LOCATION: First Lutheran Church, 1100 East Superior Street (enter from Superior Street)

WHEN: Tuesdays  –  6:00 PM

COST: 8 classes for $64 or $8 per class. Join class any Tuesday & Beginners Welcome!

CONTACT: Richard Tosseland, L.Ac.

PHONE: 218-481-3243

