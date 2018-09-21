Robots Take Over Peace Day at DECC

Duluth Sister Cities International Holds Celebration of International Peace Day

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Sister Cities International took their intercultural interaction to the DECC on Friday, to celebrate the International Day of Peace.

The program included remarks from former Duluth mayor Gary Doty and a demonstration from Duluth East Daredevils Robotics.

This past year the robotics team partnered with Duluth’s Swedish sister city, Vaxjo, to create their first ever robotics competition team.

DSCI works to build bridges with 4 other sister cities across the globe.

“With our mission as an international organization, as a peacemaking organization, as a human organization, we really want to stress the way we as people connect and how easy it is to participate in peacemaking at a person to person level,” said Director of Operations Katherine LeFleur.

Duluth Sister Cities International manages exchanges to their sister cities in Japan, Canada, Kurdistan, Russia, and Sweden.