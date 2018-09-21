U-Haul Business Celebrates Grand Opening

U–Haul currently has storage units available for rent

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A new U–Haul facility is celebrating its opening in Superior.

The business held it’s grand opening on Friday morning. U–haul rents moving trucks and equipment as well as heat controlled storage units, which owners tell us are necessary with the Twin Ports weather.

“In the winter it’s just like in your home when you’re storing your goods it’s 70 degrees in our storage facility so you don’t have to worry about water, condensation, bug anything like that it’s all inside the building,” U-Haul Company president Kellin Sybrant said.

