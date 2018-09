UMD Volleyball Extends Win Streak to 3 Straight in Win Over MSU Moorhead

Minnesota Duluth now 11-3 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth is now 5-1 in conference plays as they defeated to Minnesota State Moorhead 3-1. The Bulldogs had a strong first set winning 25-15 with seven kills form Mackenzie Morgan.

UMD is now 11-3 on the season and will look to extend their win streak Saturday against Northern State.