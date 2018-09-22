Bulldogs Take Down the Beavers in Double OT To Remain Undefeated

After being scoreless until late in the second quarter, both sides came to life.

DULUTH, Minn.- After heading into double overtime, Minnesota Duluth came out on top 26-19 in their game against Bemidji State.

John Larson threw 19 for 36 for 242 yards and one touchdown. Ed Sullivan had himself a night with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs remain undefeated sitting at 4-0. They look ahead to next Saturday’s game against Concordia St. Paul.