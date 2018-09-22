College Volleyball: UMD, UWS, and CSS All in Conference Play

All three college volleyball teams in the Northland competed in strong conference play.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth took down No.1 Northern State in 5 sets, winning 5-2. Sophmore Kate Berg had 22 kills setting a new collegiate high. The Bulldogs are now 12-3 on the season looking ahead to their next match Friday against Augustana.

In division III, St. Scholastica fell to University of Northwestern 3-0 following it with a 3-0 win over Bethany Lutheran. The Saints next match is Wednesday against Minnesota Morris.

In other UMAC news, UWS defeated Minnesota Morris 3-0. Senior Cami Sletta had a total of 22 kills. The Yellowjackets are now 11-5 with their next match on Wednesday against Northwestern.