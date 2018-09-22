Early Voting Now Open in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.-It’s less than 50 days away from the election and if you’re an absentee Minnesota voter you can cast your ballot right now.

Early voting is now open for the November election. Local officials told us if you’re going to be out of town or unable to go to the polls early voting in Minnesota is now easier than ever before.

“It might be a work issue, it might be a childcare issue, it might be a health issue, or it might just be that someone says I want to because I want to,” Minnesota Sectary of State Steve Simon said.

There are many ways to vote including in person at city hall, you can also have the ballot sent to you at home.

To register to vote visit Vote Minnesota.