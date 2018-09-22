Fans Get Photo Opportunity with National Championship Trophies

The Bulldogs will look to repeat as champs when they start their season on Oct. 6.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hockey season is quickly approaching, but many fans are still celebrating UMD’s national championship from April.

The 2018 and 2011 UMD men’s hockey national championship trophies appeared at JC Penney at the mall today, and fans could take pictures with them, meet Champ the Bulldog, celebrate the recent success and get pumped for what they hope to be another exciting year for the hockey team.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s not very often that that happens and if you live in Duluth, you eat, sleep, breathe, love everything about hockey,” Duluth resident Teri Manisto said.

The UMD hockey team kicks off their season on October 6 against Minnestoa.