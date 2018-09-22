‘McDougall’s Dream’ Fundraiser for McDougall’s Dream Boat

SS Meteor Fundraiser Held at Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wis.-While Duluth said goodbye to one ship, Superior celebrated another. Superior Public Museums hosted their annual fundraiser for the maintenance of the SS Meteor at the Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Around 40–50 people showed up from Superior and across the country. Organizers say, the last remaining whale-back ship and Superior go way back.

“Superior in the time, and still is, was a place where they built a lot of ships, some of the Great Lakes Ships,” said Robert Quene, Interim Director of Superior Public Museums. “And McDougall was one of the main ones back in the 1890s.”

Participants heard talks from various maritime speakers. They were also treated to dinner catered by Duluth Grill, and of course toured the nooks and crannies of the SS Meteor.