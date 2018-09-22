Reusable Bags Collected for CHUM Food Shelf

'Bag It Duluth' organization aims to move the organization away from using plastics

DULUTH, Minn. – The organization ‘Bag It Duluth’ held a reusable bag donation drive at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The bags are being collected for the CHUM food shelf so they can move away from plastic and spend less money on containers.

The event also had a screening of the film “Bag It” which calls attention to the way plastic from things like shopping bags and straws can pollute the planet.

“They’re within the top ten that are found. But importantly these are something we can do,” said Jamie Harvie of Bag It Duluth. “We can make a change, we can make a difference. I think so often it’s easy to feel dis-empowered what can we do to help clean up the environment.”

They say moving on from plastic can start at the local level with area businesses and lawmakers.