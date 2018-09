Saints Strike Late Comeback to Defeat Bluejays

After a frustrating first half, CSS is able to come back.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a frustrating first half, St. Scholastica put up 20 straight points to get the 23-20 win over Westminster.

Quarterback Zach Edwards went 26 for 47 with 262 passing yards and one touchdown. Teddy Gildersleeve and Aaron Olson also each scored a touchdown to contribute to the late surge.

The Saints now prepare for their next game at Martin Luther on Saturday.