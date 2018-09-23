Breeze Inn Kicks Off Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

The restaurant's Oktoberfest wraps up on Oct. 7.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Breeze Inn kicked off their 5th annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, allowing customers to get into the German spirit.

“It’s more fun each year. The music’s wonderful, the food is so good. The German menu is, I love German food and it’s the best. Shaun’s got some new things this year and they’re really great. I just did the German tots and it was wonderful,” customer Kerry Wedin said.

The celebration included a polka band, and the restaurant expanded their menu to include more German dishes, including chicken schnitzel, Ruben bites and more.

“People are excited about the Herman the German Juicy Lucy and some of the local Oktoberfest beers. Earth Rider has a delicious Oktoberfest beer this year,” owner Kate Waggoner said.

The Breeze Inn continues its Oktoberfest celebration until Oct. 7.