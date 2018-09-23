Feedback Wanted in Final Week of Canal Park Pop-Up Experiment

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday starts the final week of a pop-up experiment in Canal Park, and your opinion is wanted to help the city decide if the experiment should be permanent.

For the past month, traffic lanes on Lake Avenue have been modified to allow a left turn on Morse Street in front of Grandma’s Restaurant.

The lane changes have taken away most of the metered parking in front of businesses on Lake Avenue.

Buchanan Street in front of Little Angie’s has been blocked off for tables and chairs, and the parking lot by the light house has been closed off for more tables and chairs, sandboxes and temporary pots for trees.

The city says the experiment is to try to bring more locals down to Canal Park.

What do you think?