Former Bulldogs Stauber and McGovern Back at Amsoil For Exhibition Game

The Whitecaps and Bulldogs faced off in an exhibition game before the start of the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Whitecaps defeated UMD 4-3 in an exhibition game. This was the Whitecaps first game as an NWHL franchise. While it started off rough down 3–0 in the first period, their ability to stage a comeback is a testament to the character of this group.

“It feels good. Obviously we got handled in the first period. We were down 3-0 but we were able to regroup a little and then start playing our game. We were kind of running around, not doing our jobs but we kind of figured it out after the first period,” said defenseman Emma Stauber.

“We came out there a little shaky but it got better as we went on and that’s what we needed. It was a great game. Coming back 3-0 is pretty hard so that showed a lot about us as a team and that if you work hard it will pay off in the end,” said left wing Katie McGovern.