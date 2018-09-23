Painting a Great Pumpkin

Board and Brush Hosts Pumpkin Make n Take

DULUTH, Minn.- The winds brought fall into the air as some Duluth families got to make their own Halloween decorations thanks to Board and Brush Creative Studio.

For $5 anyone could walk in and make a pumpkin to take home (wooden pumpkins, of course).

They were painted with stencils, and topped with ribbons around the stems.

“Instead of going to Hobby Lobby or Pier 1 or Michael’s even, these are handmade, so everyone gets to put their own stamp on it,” said store owner Kristen Sawyer. “And I think the price point really appeals to everybody.”

If you missed out Board and Brush has some other events coming up including their Fall Fest this Friday. More information can be found on their website.