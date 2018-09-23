Powerful Winds Rile Lake Superior Up

Waves Crashed Inland, People Took Pictures

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior showed off for the second day in a row.

Strong winds whipped up waves that crashed along the lakewalk.

The windy day with gusts as high as 30 mph had people, of course, headed down along the lakefront in Canal Park.

And no one was afraid to get in the splash-zone, experiencing the raw natural power only Lake Superior has.

“Wow, we’re actually from North Dakota, just visiting for the weekend,” said Lauren Krigbaum.

“Just wish I was better prepared, I brought sandals today. Not the best attire.”