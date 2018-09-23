RivALZ Teams Prepare for Upcoming Fundraising Game

Twin Ports RivALZ is a flag football fundraiser for Alzheimer's disease.

DULUTH, Minn.- RivALZ is a women’s flag football fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease. These women have been practicing for months broken up into two teams, Blonde vs Brunette.

The big game is just a week away and with it all coming down to the wire the ladies are feeling good.

The game will be Saturday September 29th at Irving park. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend but still want to donate click here.