Third Winless Game for Bulldogs in Scoreless Draw Against Concordia St. Paul

UMD outshot Concordia but neither team was able to score.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer took on Concordia St. Paul, leading in shots 19–11 but neither team could find the back of the net resulting in a scoreless draw.

Senior goalkeeper Sisley Ng recorded her second shutout of the season with seven saves. UMD goes to 2–5–1 on the season and are back on the road Friday verse Augustana.