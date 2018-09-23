Woman Pulled To Safety In Duluth Apartment Fire

Spirit Lake Manor Building Manager and Second Resident Credited With Saving Woman

DULUTH, Minn-

A tenant of a Duluth apartment complex was rescued by another resident and her building manager Sunday afternoon after the main floor of the building caught fire.

It happened at about 4:42 p.m. Sunday at 1099 88th Avenue West. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of smoke filling up the main hallway of the Spirit Lake Manor. People who lived in the building evacuated as fire crews used hose lines to knock the flames down and put the fire out.

The building manager and a second resident helped a woman who lived at the complex out of a building window, which the department said “certainly saving her from great bodily harm,” and actions worthy of congratulating.

Firefighters remained on scene for over two hours. The woman who was rescued by examined by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Initial damage for the fire is $40,000, a cause has not yet been determined.