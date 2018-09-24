Authorities Respond to two ATV Accidents on Same Road, Multiple Injuries

Authorities are Still Investigating the Incident

BUHL, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Buhl Ambulance, Hibbing Ambulance, and Life Link air medical responded to a report of a an ATV crash with injuries on Saturday near the Buhl City Park on Memorial Drive.

When responders arrived on scene they found an ATV that appeared to have left the roadway after travelling at a high rate of speed.

Authorities believe the ATV travelled through the air, landed in a ditch and flipped multiple times ejecting both occupants.

One of the occupants, 21-year-old Lucas T. Clement of Virginia, was air lifted from the scene to St. Luke’s and later to a Twin Cities hospital for life threatening injuries.

The other occupant, 19-year-old Alexa H. Smith of Cloquet, was transported to Fairview University Medical Center – Mesabi in Hibbing for non-life threatening injuries.

While first responders were tending to the victims of the first crash they were notified of another crash a few hundred feet down the road.

Another ATV driver that witnessed the initial crash turned around in the middle of the road to assist the victims when he rolled his ATV pinning him underneath it.

The victim of the second accident was identified as 25-year-old Tyler J. Clement of Chisholm.

He was also transported to Fairview University Medical Center – Mesabi in Hibbing for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in both of the crashes.